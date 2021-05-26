Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Bengaluru on Tuesday exported a whopping 10.2 metric tonnes of gumless jackfruit powder and jackfruit cubes to Germany.

Sourced from various parts of Karnataka to meet the growing demand for vegan products in European countries, the organic jackfruits were processed at the pack house of the Bengaluru-based Phalada Agro Research Foundation.

The consignment consisting of jackfruit flour, largely used in the baking industry as part of the gluten-free movement, and jackfruit cubes were exported to Germany via sea route, officials said.

C M N Shastry, chairperson and managing director of Phalada Agro Research Foundation, told DH that this would empower the farmers economically, besides getting a global market for their produce.

“Jackfruit is often chosen as an alternative to shredded meat in the West, due to its texture and rich fibre content besides being packed with almost every vitamin, protein and mineral needed by us. The fruit and its products are in great demand overseas,” Sastry explained.

Though most households in rural Karnataka have jackfruit trees, not all fruits are consumed. Most of the times, they are left to rot or eaten by animals. But now with the steady demand for the fruit, farmers are seeing it as an additional source of income.

“As jackfruit crop does not require any spray or maintenance, it is free from pesticides or other chemical content, providing wholesome nutrient at affordable costs. Besides turning out to be an additional income to our farmers and doubling their income as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fruits that are usually left to rot are fed into the mainstream. Realising the economic importance of the tree, no one will cut it, thus aiding conservation,” Sastry said.

Assisted by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Phalada has processed raw jackfruits sourced from Malnad, coastal Karnataka and other places.

A few weeks ago, 1.2 metric tonnes of organic jackfruits were exported to London from Tripura, officials said.

Phalada is an agro company registered with APEDA and consists of 1,500 farmers holding about 12,000 acres, cultivating medicinal, aromatic herbs, coconut, jackfruit, mango, spices and coffee, using organic methods.