Power tariff revision is inevitable, says Karnataka Energy Minister

Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar on Friday hinted at a possible revision in power tariffs, saying that development works taken up in the sector warranted a hike.

Responding to queries at a news conference, Kumar said: "Increasing power tariffs is inevitable. Whenever the pace of development increases we have to revise." The works taken up by the department has led to a surge in costs, he added.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has already sought to hike power bills by Rs 1.58 per unit in 2022. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) is expected to hold hearings in various parts of the state based on the petition and pronounce the final tariff order by April or May.

Kumar said that a Rs 8,000 crore project under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of the Centre will be taken up by his department.

On pending dues, Kumar said that various state government departments owe Rs 12,000 crore to the Energy Department. The departments with highest dues are Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR), Water Resources, Urban Development and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), he said. Among them, RDPR dues are Rs 4,000 crore.

"We have held meetings with various departments to clear the dues. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also scheduled to chair a meeting soon about the issue," he said.

He also allayed fears of power shortage in the summer months. The state has received good rainfall ensuring enough hydro power. Supply from renewable energy sources is adequate to meet the demand, Kumar said, adding that the state's power demand has surged from 14,000 MW per day to 15,000 MW.

Vacancies for 1,872 posts in the department are filled. Orders will be issued in 15 days finalising the appointments, he said.

Classical Kannada

Kumar, who also holds the Kannada & Culture portfolio, said that he would travel to Delhi after Republic Day to seek funds for the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada along the lines of its Tamil counterpart.

To a question, he said that it is not right to oppose the Sanskrit university. Though the state should give more funds for Kannada, opposition to Sanskrit is uncalled for, Kumar said.

The department will hold a programme to familiarize youth with key locations related to freedom struggle in Karnataka, he added.

Four more cultural centres

The Kannada and Culture Department will construct four more cultural centres in the city along the lines of Ravindra Kalakshetra, Kumar said. While three centres will come up at Devanahalli, Suryanagar and Devikarani estate, identification of land for another centre is in progress. "We will finalise the venues and seek funds in the next budget," he said.