Praveen Nettaru’s wife gets clerical job at CM’s office

The state government on Thursday issued an order giving a clerical job to the wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru’s wife in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office.

According to an order by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms, Praveen’s wife Nootan Kumari M will hold a Group-C post on contract basis with a salary of Rs 30,350.

Nootan’s job will be coterminous with Bommai holding the chief minister’s post or until further orders.

CM’s announcement

Bommai had announced, during the BJP’s Janaspandana rally at Doddaballapur earlier this month, that he would give a job to Praveen’s wife.

Praveen was murdered in Dakshina Kannada on July 26, which led to angry outbursts from Hindutva activists against the BJP government. The anger forced Bommai to postpone an event that was scheduled to celebrate his first year in office on July 28.

The chief minister’s secretariat has 115 Group-C posts. According to the Karnataka Civil Services (Recruitment for Clerical Posts) Rules, direct appointment is allowed for the levels of junior assistants and assistants. Direct appointment of senior assistants is not permissible.

Nootan will get the job in place of one Somalingappa, who has been relieved from duty.

In a tweet, the BJP said the decision to give Nootan a job showed the party’s commitment towards its karyakartas.