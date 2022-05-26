Probe finds irregularities in borewell tenders

An internal investigation has found irregularities in tenders worth Rs 431 crore to dig over 14,000 borewells under the Ganga Kalyana scheme.

Former social welfare minister Priyank Kharge of Congress released the probe report at a news conference on Thursday.

The probe was carried out by Karnataka Rural Road Development Agendy (KRRDA) chief engineer Prabhakar D Hamagi into the tender process in 2019-20 and 2020-21 financial years. The probe report was submitted to the government on May 11.

These tenders were floated by Dr BR Ambedkar Development Corporation, Karnataka Valmiki Maharshi Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, Karnataka Adi Jambava Development Corporation and Karnataka Tanda Development Corporation, which function under the social welfare department.

The probe randomly selected 28 out of a total 78 tender packages. It was found that bids were approved based on fake or dubious annual turnover certificates. This is especially true of Srinath Lakshmivenkateshwara Borewells, one of the contractors, according to the report.

The probe also found that fake 'work done certificates' were submitted and approved.

"The report shows that corruption has taken place," Kharge charged. "This is based on random sampling of works. Every package should be scrutinised. If an internal report has found this, a judicial inquiry will reveal more names," he said.

Kharge has been going after the government on irregularities in the Ganga Kalyana scheme.

"On May 16, the probe officer wrote a letter saying officials from the development corporations are not cooperating for the investigation. Why are such officials being continued in their posts? Why aren't they suspended? Are they still there to destroy evidence?" Kharge said.

The Congress leader demanded an explanation from Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary. "You may be honest. But, why are you becoming the scapegoat for someone else's mistake?" he said, accusing Poojary's predecessors B Sriramulu (transport minister) and Govind Karjol (water resources minister).