Projects worth Rs 1.74 lakh cr with 41K jobs cleared

The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai approved on Saturday investment proposals worth Rs 1.74 lakh crore promising to generate more than 41,000 jobs, mostly in the clean energy space.

These approvals are likely to be showcased at the global investors meet next month.

The biggest approval was a 4.95 GW solar power project proposed by Gurugram-based ACME Cleantech Solutions with an investment of Rs 51,865 crore to create 3,700 jobs in Tumakuru and other districts, according to sources.

Mumbai-based Avaada Ventures got approval for its 2,000 MW solar/wind power project worth Rs 45,000 crore at Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts, which is expected to create 14,000 jobs.

JSW Green Hydroden Ltd will invest Rs 14,148 crore on energy storage systems at Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayanagara districts that would provide 841 jobs. Also, JSW Neo Energy, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, will invest Rs 2,579 crore to create 279 jobs at Ballari.

Sources said Mangaluru would get a green hydrogen project worth Rs 20,000 crore giving 2,000 jobs by Renew E-Fuels, another Gurugram-based firm.

Bengaluru-based Atria Power Holdings has proposed setting up 100 electric vehicle charging stations along highways and near bus depots across Karnataka in phases with an investment of Rs 9,454 crore generating 11,000 jobs.

Kirlosker Ferrous wants to set up an intergrated steel plant at Kanakapura and Koppal worth Rs 3,025 crore providing 11,554 jobs. At Attibele, Continental Automotive will set up auto components and a research unit with an investment of Rs 920 crore and 8,000 jobs.

The SHLCC also cleared proposals to expand existing businesses. Toyota Kirloskar will invest Rs 511 crore for a passenger car and hybrid unit at Bidadi. At Hirekerur (Haveri), GM Sugars will invest nearly Rs 500 crore in an ethanol plant. In Ballari, Resources Pellets Concentrates Pvt Ltd will set up a pelletisation plant worth Rs 830 crore with 250 jobs.

Projects for 4,904 jobs cleared

On Friday evening, the State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) headed by Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani cleared 35 investment proposals that would generate 4,904 jobs with a total investment of Rs 1,747.47 crore. This includes investments by Bengaluru Urban, Rural and Ramanagara District Cooperative Milk Producers Societies Union Ltd, Prabharthi Ethanol Pvt Ltd, Sri Ved Prakash Distillery Petro Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Avantiniya Agrovet Pvt Ltd, SK SteelTech Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru Metallurgicals Pvt Ltd, Sri Lakshmi Suppliers, Surya Cold Storage and Gopalan Enterprises.