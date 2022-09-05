Property registration revenue exceeds pre-pandemic level

Karnataka has collected Rs 6,764 crore through property registrations so far this fiscal, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, according to Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

The minister attributed this to the government’s decision to offer a 10% rebate on guidance value for all property transactions.

Between April and September 4, as many as 11 lakh property documents have been registered across the state, fetching Rs 6,764.71 crore.

This is Rs 1,117.03 crore more than the target of Rs 5,647.68 crore that was fixed for the April to September period.

Ashoka said the revenue collection is higher than the average for 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Extension of facility

“The record revenue collection is because of the 10% rebate. The facility will be extended for another three months and an order will be issued soon,” Ashoka said.

The 10% rebate was first provided from January 1 to March 31. It was in place between April 25 and July 24 again.

New system from Nov 1

Ashoka said the government will roll out Kaveri 2.0 from November 1. The new software system promises a hassle-free experience for citizens while carrying out property transactions at sub-registrar offices.

Kaveri 2.0 has been developed by the centre for e-governance.

“Public will enter data first, make payment and take an appointment to visit the sub-registrar’s office of their choice. Thus, waiting time for the public is reduced significantly. A mobile app will help in applying for encumbrance certificates and certified copies. Citizens will get all updates on their phones,” Ashoka said.

The new system will be piloted at the Chincholi sub-registrar’s office (Kalaburagi district).

Deadline for basic facilities

Ashoka said he has fixed a 3-month deadline for officials to make sure basic facilities are provided to citizens visiting sub-registrar offices.

Karnataka has 253 sub-registrar offices. Of them, 36 do not have toilets, 28 are without drinking water, 202 without lift, 134 without ramps and 58 without vehicle parking.

“If facilities aren’t provided within three months, action will be taken against officials,” the minister said.

Land conversion

The government will introduce a Bill that allows agricultural land to be converted for non-agricultural use in just three days.

“This will prevent citizens from running pillar to post and keep middlemen out,” Ashoka said.

Another Bill to give on lease to farmers government land on which they are carrying out unauthorised cultivation will be introduced.

“In Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and other places, agriculture is being done on government land. This is leading to friction with officials. To put an end to this, farmers will get land on a 30-year lease,” the minister said.