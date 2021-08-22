Prove charges of ill-gotten wealth, Ravi tells Congress

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi has said that he will challenge Congress leaders to prove their allegations that he has accumulated ill-gotten money.

“I have not earned anything by dubious means. I will challenge Congress leaders to prove their allegation. If I have earned ill-gotten wealth, I am ready to donate it to the public,” Ravi told reporters here recently.

“I have not gone to jail and secured bail in assets-related cases,” the former minister said.

Ravi was reacting to allegations by Congress leaders that he had made a lot of money when he was a minister earlier in the BJP government in the state.

He said it was Congress leader B K Hariprasad who first started insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that toilets should be named after him.

“I have not insulted late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru,” he said, adding that Congress governments had named 271 schemes and institutions after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“Why can’t these be named after other leaders? Have not others done anything to develop the country?” Ravi said.

Congress leaders were behaving as if only they had contributed to the freedom struggle. A large number of non-Congress leaders also contributed to India’s freedom struggle, he said.

Reacting to Youth Congress leaders threatening to protest in front of his house for his comments against Nehru, Ravi said, “I welcome their protest. If they hold protest, my wife will tie rakhis to them and give them sweets.”