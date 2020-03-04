PU exam: Miscreants leak fake question paper on social media

A few minutes after the commencement of the second-year pre-university examinations on Wednesday, a copy of the Physics question paper was circulated on various social media platforms suspecting a question paper leak.

However, the officials of the department of the pre-university education clarified, "it was not a paper leak and it was a nuisance created by unknown miscreants."

Kanagavalli, the director of the department said, "the incident occurred almost an hour after the commencement of the examination. An unknown person from outside clicked the picture of a question paper from the exam hall window and it is not the paper leak."

The incident reported at Shanteshwara Vidyavardaka Sangha exam centre located at Indi taluk in Vijaypura district. The deputy director of the department at Vijaypura district was filing a police complaint to trace the miscreants.