Public peeing: KSRTC collects Rs 77 lakh

The KSRTC has collected Rs 77.15 lakh as fine from 77,150 passengers for public urination in the last three years, as part of its efforts to keep its environment clean.

The figures were released on Thursday, when the Corporation held an event to mark the Environment Day. The number of offenders has come down to 16,730 in 2018-19 from 30,594 in 2016-17.

The Corporation said that special training to its drivers on driving skills has helped save 4 lakh litre diesel in the last year.

On the occasion, environmentalist Janet Yajneshwaran, known as Eajipura’s Salumarada Timmakka, was honoured for planting about 73,000 trees.