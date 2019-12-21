Pvt schools plan statewide strike from Jan 17

  Dec 21 2019
  updated: Dec 21 2019

The Karnataka State Secondary School Employees’ Association, and Private Education Institutes’ Management Committee & Employees’ Struggle Coordination Committee have decided to close private schools and colleges in the state indefinitely from January 17, demanding grant-in-aid and other facilities.

In a meeting attended by the members of managements of private institutions, seers and others here on Saturday, it was resolved to begin the strike on January 17, and to stage a massive protest in Dharwad.

MLC Basavaraj Horatti stated that closing private education institutes was the only option left now, as the government had not responded to demands, such as grant-in-aid for private schools which started after 1995 and equal facilities for private schools.

