Quota in promotions: Siddaramaiah seeks review petition on Supreme Court's ruling

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah condemned the recent Supreme Court ruling on quota in jobs, saying it was against the principles of the Constitution.

By saying that reservation for promotions is not a fundamental right and by saying that it is not obligatory on states to provide reservation, the SC ruling is going against the basic principles of social justice, Siddaramaiah said.

"Article 16 (4) (A) makes it mandatory on part of the government to provide reservation in appointments or posts. If this is taken out, how does one expect to set the right historical inequality? How do you bridge the gap?" Siddaramaiah said.

He said the onus was on the counsel representing the government to make arguments before the Court. "I feel that the government counsel did not make arguments properly, which has resulted in such a ruling from the Court," he added.

He urged the government to file a review petition seeking the case to be heard before a nine-judge Constitutional bench.