Rain, floods, landslides leave Malnad roads battered

Torrential rain, landslides and swollen rivers have left roads in Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan and a few districts in Krishna basin battered, hitting the traffic hard.

The vehicular movement on Mangaluru-Bengaluru highway on Shiradi Ghat has been banned from Friday evening till further orders following a landslide near Donigal in Sakleshpura taluk of Hassan district on Friday. Hassan DC R Girish has issued an order in this regard.

The busy stretch on Donigal has been experiencing repeated landslides in the last few days.

A portion of road between Sringeri and Agumbe near Neralekodige in Sringeri taluk was swept away due to the relentless rain in the region. Traffic on the stretch has been diverted to alternative routes.

Heavy vehicles have already been banned on Charmadi Ghat following mudslips. Mudslips have hit traffic on Kogre-Menasinahadya and Mutthodi-Kolegaame roads in Chikkamagaluru district.

The road connectivity between Alur and Madagatti in Hassan district was cut off with Vatehole reservoir outflow flooding a strech of the road.

Similarly, traffic on Kodagu-Sakleshpur road near Banageri was affected for a few hours following the submergence of a bridge.

Kodagu continued to reel under the high intensity winds, which have brought down over 100 electricity poles and scores of trees on Thursday night, hitting the traffic and power supply badly.

Meanwhile, the flood situation downstream Kaveri is grim. Paddy, banana, sugarcane and jowar crops have gone under the floodwaters of Kaveri in Kollegal taluk

The overflowing Krishna and its tributaries have thrown traffic out of gear in Chikkodi, Nippani and Khanapur taluks in Belagavi.

Inflow into Krishna river at Kallol barrage clocked 1.27 lakh cusec on Friday. More than 120 hectares of sugarcane fields have been submerged in the district.

In Tungabhadra basin, a road bridge between Gangavati and Kampli has been completely submerged. Many Hampi monuments have been flooded with the release of 1.48 lakh cuses from TB dam. A bridge between Halavaagalu-Garbhagudi in Harapanahalli has gone under water.