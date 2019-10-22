Rains batter state; flood situation worsens in NK

Unrelenting rain disrupted normal life in several parts of the state for the second day on Tuesday.

The downpour has razed thousands of houses to the ground and washed away standing crops on vast tracts of land.

Heavy rains in the catchments of River Krishna and its tributaries in the state and in neighbouring Maharashtra increased inflow into the river. Five low-lying bridges in Chikkodi taluk and Kuduchi bridge in Raibag taluk which provide a vital link to the neighbouring state are submerged.

River Tungabhadra is flowing above danger level in Hosapete as 1.75 lakh cusec of water is beig released from Tungabhadra dam. Most of the monuments in Hampi are under water. The connectivity between Hampi and Virupapura Gaddi is snapped for the past three days.

There was widespread rain in Ballari district since late on Monday night. An hillock with an ancient temple caved in in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district. Rainwater has washed away the steps and stone walls of the temple.

Standing crops on 1,445 hectares have been destroyed in Davangere district. There were reports of moderate rain across Shivamogga. Rainwater has accumulated in arecanut gardens in Theerthahalli, Agumbe and Konanduru.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah was at the receiving end of the flood dury. He had been to Badami for taking part in a felicitation ceremony. However, the programme had to be cancelled due to incessant rain. Siddaramaiah had to take a detour from Belagavi to reach Badami as the direct route was under water.

Gadag district recorded a rainfall of 194 mm in the past 24 hours. Most of the waterbodies in the district are full and crops such as onion and green chilly have begun to rot in the farmlands.

Rainwater gushed into more than 30 houses in the low-lying areas in Gadag and Betageri towns.

There was widespread rain in Uttara Kannada district also. More than 2.57 lakh cusec of water is being released from Narayanapura reservoir in Raichur district. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescued three shepherds who were trapped in floods near Chinchodi.