Rains lash Raichur dist; 3 die in house collapse

Thundershowers, accompanied by ferocious winds, on Thursday night left a trail of death and destruction in several parts of Raichur district.

An elderly woman and her two grandchildren were killed after a portion of their house at Kothadoddi in the taluk fell on them following the showers. The victims have been identified as Govindamma (55), Shivani (3) and Mallikarjun (5 months). Govindamma's daughters Sujatha and Gurudevi have sustained injuries in the incident.

Several villages, including Hemberal and Thimmapur in Raichur taluk, have remained cut off as a bridge suffered extensive damage in Thursday night rain.

The road under a railway underbridge near D Yadlapur was inundated with rainwater, blocking the traffic movement between the villages and Raichur city. Several roads in the taluk have eroded following showers, causing grave hardships to the commuters.

Traffic on a state highway in Manvi was affected for hours on Friday night after a tree fell on the road. Gusty winds that swept across Sirwar taluk have blown piles of haystack away at Hirehanige village.

Three cows at the cattle shed owned by Pampapathi Nayak at Turvihal in Sindhanur were struck dead by lightning.

Downpour in Shikaripur

Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightning lashed Shikaripur for more than an hour on Friday, reports DHNS from Shivamogga.

The rains that started in the afternoon lashed various parts of the taluk. Shivamogga, Bhadravathi received drizzle towards the evening. Most parts of the district witnessed cloudy weather towards evening signalling rains at night.