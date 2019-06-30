Rains pummel N-K districts; rivers regain glory

Monsoon continued to pummel several parts of North Karnataka for the third day on Sunday.

Malaprabha and Mahadayi rivers in Belagavi district have regained their glory. River Malaprabha is in full flow near Anjaneya temple in Jamboti forests of Khanapur taluk. The temple is marooned by the river. An under-construction bridge near Sangollirayanna tank in Nandagad was washed away by high water current.

Water gushed into out-patient department in the district hospital. Rainwater entered into several houses in Maruthi Nagar and Kangrali putting residents into trouble.

There has been widespread rain in Gadag district for the past two days. The intermittent rain brought the mercury to 26 degrees Celsius in Gadag-Betageri towns. Roads wore a deserted look as people did not venture out in the rain. Business too had come down. Most of the roads in the town have been dug for various projects thus turning the roads into a slushy field. Motorists and pedestrians had a tough time in navigating the slush-filled roads.

However, the rain has come as a silver lining for the faming community. After the last week’s rain, farmers had sown onion, groundnut, Bt cotton and jowar. Sunday’s rain has increased humidity in the soil, which is conducive for sprouting of the crops.

Damabal, Mulgund, Nargund, Shirahatti, Ron, Holealur, Mundaragi and Gajendragad received rain since Saturday morning till Sunday night.

Monsoon is in full glory in Dharwad with the district receiving rains for the last three days. There was no respite from the downpour on Sunday also.

Several roads in Dharwad were waterlogged due to incessant rain. Water had accumulated on the road near Tollnaka on the busy Hubballi-Dharwad road. The personnel of Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagara Palike used pumps to drain the water. Compound walls of two houses collapsed in Bammapura square of Hubballi. An auto was damaged after a tree fell on it.

Davangere district received good rain late on Satuday night and Sunday. Most parts of Channagiri taluk in the district have been receiving rain for the past two days accelerating agricultural activities. However, there was only drizzle in parts of Chitradurga district.

Most parts of Ballari district received rain for the whole day on Sunday. Since there is no rain in the catchment areas, there has been no inflow into Tungabhadra reservoir. Karwar in Uttara Kannada district received heavy rain since Saturday night till Sunday morning. The India Meteorological Department has asked fishermen to be careful as wind at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph is likely to blow in the coastal areas on Monday.

The inflow into River Tunga in Shivamogga district has increased since Saturday night. The district received copious rain on Sunday also. Thirthahalli recorded a rainfall of 62.44 mm, Hosanagar 41.60 mm, Sorab 22 mm and Shivamogga 18.60 mm. There was moderate rain in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts.