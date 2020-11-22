Rajamudi Utsav celebrated with fervour amid Covid-19

Gayathri V Raj
  • Nov 22 2020, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 23:15 ist
The Rajamudi Utsav. Credit: DH photo.

Rajamudi Utsav was celebrated with religious fervour, at Sri Cheluvaranayaswamy temple, in Melkote, Mandya district, on Sunday.

The deity was adorned with the diamond-studded crown 'Rajamudi' and taken on a procession within the temple premises, as the festival was scaled down in the wake of Covid-19.

The crown was donated to the temple by the erstwhile Kings of Mysuru.

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh and other officials and temple staff were present.

Rajamudi Utsava
Mandya
Karnataka

