Rajamudi Utsav celebrated with fervour amid Covid-19

Rajamudi Utsav was celebrated with religious fervour, at Sri Cheluvaranayaswamy temple, in Melkote, Mandya district, on Sunday.

The deity was adorned with the diamond-studded crown 'Rajamudi' and taken on a procession within the temple premises, as the festival was scaled down in the wake of Covid-19.

The crown was donated to the temple by the erstwhile Kings of Mysuru.

Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh and other officials and temple staff were present.