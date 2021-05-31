Ramesh Jarkiholi CD row: Karnataka HC takes note of woman's letter, asks SIT to respond

The High Court on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the cases connected to sleaze CD involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, to respond to a letter purportedly written by the woman in the video.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing two PILs filed in regard to issues surrounding the controversial CD and subsequent investigation ordered by the government.

The bench perused three reports signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) attached to the SIT pertaining to three FIRs.

Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling K Navadgi informed the court that a closure report (B report) has been filed in one of the FIRs registered with the RT Nagar police station, Bengaluru.

The FIR pertains to the complaint filed by the woman’s parents alleging that their daughter had been abducted. It was informed that the ‘B’ report was filed after the allegation was found to be false.

As regards to the other two FIRs – registered in Sadashivanagar and Cubbon Park police stations - the investigation is under progress, the AG said.

During the hearing, the bench pointed out that the investigation reports shall be signed by the head of the SIT. The AG submitted that the report was signed by the investigating officer since senior IPS officer Soumendhu Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru city) and head of the SIT, is on medical leave.

“As this court is monitoring the investigation, the reports of investigation shall be filed either by the head of the SIT or any other officer with the express approval of the officer in charge as head of the SIT,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the bench said that the registrar (judicial) has received a letter purportedly written by the woman.

The court has directed the registrar (judicial) to forward the copy of the letter to the concerned SIT official in a sealed envelope.

The court directed the head of the SIT to ascertain whether the letter is written by the same person and then respond to the allegations made in the letter by the next date of hearing, June 18.

Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Monday, sought to file a statement of objections on the maintainability of the PILs on the issue.

The counsel for Jarkiholi argued that the petitioners have no locus standi and he would submit a statement of objections in support of the same.