Rangayana authorities seek Rs 9 crore in Budget

Rangayana (Mysuru) authorities have submitted a proposal to the state government, seeking Rs 9 crore.

Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa said, Rangayana has no funds. “We have submitted a proposal to the government to earmark Rs 9 crore in the budget,” he said.

According to the director, the proposal includes Rs 1 crore for Bahuroopi and Rs 2 crore pending amount from the government. Mysuru Rangayana cannot be compared with other repertories in the state as it hosts various activities throughout the year.

Museum

The director said that he has a wish to establish a theatre museum in Rangayana as per the advice given by artistes Prasanna and Chidambar Rao Jambe. "There is no theatre museum in the country. Rangayana needs a full-fledged library and there is a need for documentation, he said.

Gandhi Patha award

Rangayana has decided to honour artiste Mukyamantri Chandru and musician Paramashivaiah with Gandhi Patha award during Bahuroopi theatre festival.