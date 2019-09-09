RDPR offices to be housed at Suvarna Soudha: KSE

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said on Monday that the state government had decided to start RDPR related offices at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (SVS) in Belagavi, expressing hope that the department office would commence soon.

Addressing mediapersons here, Eshwarappa said the decision of setting up the RDPR department office had been taken in accordance with the aspirations of the people of the region. Offices related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Land Army, drinking water schemes and others coming under the RDPR ministry will function here. Requisite number of officials will deputed here, who will have all powers, including administrative and financial, to execute the projects with the consent of the government.

Eshwarappa informed that he had already held meetings with officials and would hold another round of discussion with the officials towards realising the RDPR department office at SVS. He said that the consent from the Assembly speaker would be requested to accord his permission to house the offices here.