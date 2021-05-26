RDPR staff to be considered Corona warriors

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday suggested setting up help desks and helplines for Covid-19 management at the gram panchayat (GP) level.
In an interaction with representatives from GPs, he advised them to seek assistance from local self-help groups and donors and to strengthen the task forces formed at the GP-level to curb the second wave of the pandemic.
Yediyurappa announced that employees of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department would be considered as Corona warriors. The government would extend the amenities provided to Revenue Department personnel to those in RDPR, he said.
On the Rs 50,000 package announced to all GPs from State Disaster Response Fund, he said that the fund would reach the local bodies at the earliest.
In the meeting, HN Desai, president of Thondikatti GP in Belagavi taluk, highlighted a shortage of Rapid Antigen Test kits. Yediyurappa assured to ensure supply immediately.
He directed all GP presidents in the video conference to ensure that Covid patients are strictly admitted to Covid Care Centres, especially those residing in small houses to prevent the spread.
