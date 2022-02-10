Record 8.7 tonnes of sugarcane transported on bullock cart

A group of youths loaded sugarcane weighing 8.7 tonnes on a bullock cart and transported it from Nelamane village in Srirangapatna taluk to the Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkane (PSSK) on Wednesday.

A few youths jointly purchased a bullock cart with a pair of cattle of a hybrid breed.

Usually a bullock cart is loaded with four tonnes, it is said.

The youths pulled the cart for around 3.5 km, up to PSSK factory. It is said that the hybrid breed of cattle have a capacity to carry a load of around 9.5 tonnes.

This is the first time such a huge quantity of cane was transported on a bullock cart, an employee of the factory said.

“Our cattle are strong and healthy. We were confident that they would carry a load of more than eight tonnes,” said Anand Kumar, one of the youths.

Check out DH's latest videos