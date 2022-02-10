Record 8.7 tonnes of sugarcane transported on bullock cart

A group of youths loaded sugarcane weighing 8.7 tonnes on a bullock cart and transported it from Nelamane village in Srirangapatna taluk to the Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkane (PSSK) on Wednesday.
A few youths jointly purchased a bullock cart with a pair of cattle of a hybrid breed.
Usually a bullock cart is loaded with four tonnes, it is said.
The youths pulled the cart for around 3.5 km, up to PSSK factory. It is said that the hybrid breed of cattle have a capacity to carry a load of around 9.5 tonnes.
This is the first time such a huge quantity of cane was transported on a bullock cart, an employee of the factory said.
“Our cattle are strong and healthy. We were confident that they would carry a load of more than eight tonnes,” said Anand Kumar, one of the youths.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Musk to give rare presentation on ambitious Starship
Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star
How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India
IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction
Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength
Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya
Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'
Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad
DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials
Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited