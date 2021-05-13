Relax Ayushman Bharat norms for Covid-19 patients, H D Kumaraswamy tells Centre

The Centre should relax the norms of Ayushman Bharat scheme to allow Covid-19 patients to benefit from it, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said Wednesday.

There were several shortcomings under the scheme that prevented Covid-19 victims from receiving free treatment at private hospitals.

Though BPL families can avail free treatment for up to Rs five lakh for serious diseases, APL families will receive 30 per cent discount in medical expenses of up to Rs 5 lakh under the scheme, he said.

“If beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat are not given free treatment for Covid-19, what is the use of the scheme?” Kumaraswamy said, demanding the Union government to relax norms under the scheme to help patients affected by the pandemic.