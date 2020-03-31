Reliance retail at your doorsteps

Reliance Retail has arrived at the doorsteps of the people, to deliver groceries in the wake of the lockdown due to coronavirus or COVID-19 spread.

During a Facebook live interaction of MLA S A Ramdas, a few people said that if essential items can be bought at one’s own doorsteps, why would people go out on the streets for shopping.

Thus, Ramdas negotiated with Reliance retail, a private company, to bring groceries to the doorsteps of the people. Essential items such as rice, wheat flour, lentils, oil and sugar are brought on three pickup vehicles, which cover the streets of the localities.

The staff of Reliance announces, on microphones, about the items available and the people come out of their houses and buy necessary things.