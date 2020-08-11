Remarkable six score 625/625 in SSLC

Six students have scored 625 out of 625 in the SSLC examination, results of which were announced on Monday, while the pass percentage dipped to 71.80% from 73.70% the previous year.

The Primary and Secondary Education department announced the results of the examination that was held in June-July.

Out of the 8,11,050 students, 5,82,316 students have cleared the exam, while 18,067 candidates remained absent due to the pandemic. In a remarkable feat, six students scored full marks.

They are: Sannidhi Mahabaleshwar Hegde of Marikamba PU College, Sirsi, Chirayu KS of Schoenstatt St Mary’s High School, Nikhilesh N Murali of Poorna Prajna Education Centre, Dheeraj Reddy MP of Sri Sathyasai Saraswathi English Medium Boys’ School, Mandya, Anush AL from Kumaraswamy English Medium High School in Subramanya, DK, and Thanmayi P of St Joseph’s Convent Girls High School, Chikkamagaluru.

For these six, the lockdown turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as it provided them time to prepare and take mock tests to improve on their writing skills.

“Teachers helped us in utilising the lockdown period effectively to prepare for the exams. They created a WhatsApp group and shared study materials and model question papers which helped correct our mistakes and focus on writing,” explained Nikhilesh.

Another student Anush said, “The announcement of lockdown and subsequent rumours about the exams did confuse me. But our teachers instilled confidence and helped preparing for the exams.”

Dheeraj Reddy studied in a government school until 8th standard and joined a residential school later. He had to change the exam centre and chose one close to his hometown due to the pandemic.

The Primary and Secondary Education Department attributed the drop in pass percentage to the confusion created during the lockdown about conducting exams. Education experts also revealed that the government’s decision to go ahead with the exams did exert pressure on children and parents.

Announcing the results, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “There was a lot of confusion created even during the last minute of the examinations. Everyone was saying it was difficult to get even 60% results this year. We got 71%, which is good.”

This year, the department introduced a grading system instead of rankings for districts. In the new system, 10 districts, including Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru Rural, received A grade, 20 districts got B grade and four districts C grade.

Like every year, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 77.74% compared to 66.41% for boys. Rural students have fared better than their urban counterparts with 77.18% as against 73.41% by urban students.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board said it would issue provisional marks cards from Tuesday.