Renovation of historic Wellesley bridge launched

The two-century-old Lushington Wellesley Bridge, near Sathegala in Kollegal taluk, that was washed away by incessant rains in 2018 is being restored at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

Besides, the Madhya Ranganathaswamy temple, near Shivanasamudra, that draws thousands of devotees from across the country, is also being renovated at a cost of Rs 2.58 crore.

District in-charge Minister C Puttarangashetty performed the groundbreaking ceremony, here, on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that the 18th century Ranganathaswamy temple, which is in a dilapidated condition will be renovated at a cost of Rs 2.58 crore.

Except for the presiding deity, the sanctum sanctorum, ceiling, roof, rocks on the walls would be renovated or newly built. The works would be completed within 18 months, he said.

The 20-metre stretch of the 350-metre long Wellesley Bridge was washed away due to floods last year. The department of Tourism and Archaeology would take up the repair works and conservation, he said.