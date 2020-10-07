Reopen colleges, schools gradually: Prof Doreswamy

  • Oct 07 2020, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 03:05 ist
Prof M R Doreswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Prof M R Doreswamy, the adviser to the state government on education reforms, has recommended reopening schools and colleges in a phased manner. 

"First, the colleges may be reopened as these students are quite aware of the health care mandates to be followed and also their immunity is higher than the other students in the lower classes. It is, therefore, easier for the government to enforce preventive health care mandates," Prof Doreswamy stated in letters to both primary and secondary as well as higher education ministers. 

In the second phase, pre-university classes may be reopened only for local students so as to avoid complications of hostel accommodation and interstate transport. "As the alternative measure, online education facilities may be used to reach out to out-of-locality students," he stated. 

