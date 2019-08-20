Resent brews in Kalaburgi district over raw deal 

Resentment started brewing among the BJP MLAs of the district for not inducting them in the state cabinet formed on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to DH, District BJP President B G Patil said, “We expected at least one cabinet berth to the district which has five BJP MLAs. I too requested for the ministerial berth. The final list approved by the High Command has the mixture of confidants of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the loyalty shown to the party”, he told.

Congress leader Allamaprabhu Patil said, the highest number of BJP MLAs were elected from Hyderabad Karnataka region. However, the BJP is playing a game with the sentiments of the people by not according to priority to this region in the cabinet, he accused.

New Minister Prabhu Chauhan doesn't know Kannada, English or Hindi properly. How will he handle the ministry? he asked.

Kalyana Karnataka Prathyeka Horata Samiti workers staged a protest in front of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Circle here against a raw deal meted out by the BJP government during the formation of the cabinet.