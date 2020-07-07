RGUHS to issue Pharmacy course completion certificate



Chiranjeevi Kulakarni
Chiranjeevi Kulakarni, DHNS , Bengaluru ,
  Jul 07 2020
  

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has decided to issue a course completion certificate to Pharmacy students, who have completed their course, to get jobs.

In a circular, the RGUHS has asked the respective colleges to issue course completion certificates for students with a condition that "they should attend the examinations whenever it is conducted."

The university authorities have clarified that the certificates were being issued to the students, considering the fact that they were losing job offers.

"The Pharmacy course has been completed and we have to conduct exams. Due to Covid-19 crisis we are unable to conduct exams. The students will get course completion certificate now and they must appear for exams later to get their degree certificate," said an official.

