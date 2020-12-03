Roshan Baig sent to 14-day judicial custody

Former minister Roshan Baig is back in jail after the special court remanded him in judicial custody (JC) for 14 days.

Baig was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore ponzi scam of I Monetary Advisory (IMA). He was questioned by the officials till evening on Wednesday before being produced to the court.

CBI officials appealed to the court to extend his police custody, but the court remanded him in JC.

On Tuesday, the court remanded the former Congress minister in CBI custody for a day. The officials questioned Baig on charges of receiving crores of rupees from IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan, and also on the documents seized in his residence and office during the raid.