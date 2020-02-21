Rs 25 lakh for martyred CRPF soldier Guru's memorial

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed the Finance Department to immediately release Rs 25 lakh to the Mandya deputy commissioner for the construction of a memorial for H Guru, the CRPF soldier who was killed in the Pulwama attack last year.

“His sacrifice should inspire future generations, for which it is necessary to build a memorial,” the chief minister said in a note to Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) ISN Prasad.

Tahsildar B H Vijayakumar said a plan is being prepared for the memorial and it will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh on February 24.

Vijayakumar explained that the land has been identified for the memorial. “The deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner have already visited the spot. Around 30 guntas of government land is available. Around 15 guntas would be identified for the memorial and the remaining place would be developed into a beautiful park. Besides, there are plans to construct police quarters and the office for the Revenue department," he said.

It may be mentioned that the media had reported delay in constructing the memorial for the martyred solider even after one year, during his first death anniversary. Following this, former chief minister S M Krishna had also written a letter to the chief minister in this regard.