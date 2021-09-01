RT-PCR report mandatory for int'l arrivals in Karnataka

RT-PCR report mandatory for international arrivals in Karnataka

Meanwhile, all students/employees coming from Kerala will have to compulsorily bring a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 01 2021, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 19:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

The Karnataka government on Wednesday made an RT-PCR test report mandatory for international arrivals in the state.

Meanwhile, all students/employees coming from Kerala will have to compulsorily bring a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours irrespective of their vaccination status. The persons will have to be in institutional quarantine for seven days and tested again on the seventh day. 

The passengers arriving from the UK, Europe, Middle East, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe at the Kempegowda lnternational Airport and other entry airports in Karnataka, shall provide the sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per the protocol. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19
RT-PCR

Related videos

What's Brewing

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

 