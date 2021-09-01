RT-PCR report mandatory for international arrivals in Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Wednesday made an RT-PCR test report mandatory for international arrivals in the state.

Meanwhile, all students/employees coming from Kerala will have to compulsorily bring a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours irrespective of their vaccination status. The persons will have to be in institutional quarantine for seven days and tested again on the seventh day.

The passengers arriving from the UK, Europe, Middle East, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe at the Kempegowda lnternational Airport and other entry airports in Karnataka, shall provide the sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per the protocol.

More to follow...