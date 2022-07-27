Sangh Parivar calls for bandh in Dakshina Kannada after BJP leader hacked to death

Tension prevailed in Dakshina Kannada district following the murder of 32-year-old Jilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member Praveen Nettaru. The Sangh Parivar has called for Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluk-wide bandh on Wednesday.

Sangh Parivar also decided to take out a procession carrying the body of Praveen via Puttur, Darbe, Savanoor, Kaniyoor and Bellare. However, following the intervention of the police, the procession was cancelled. The body was directly taken to his house in Bellare.

Also Read | BJP Yuva Morcha member hacked to death in Mangaluru

Praveen was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the murder of Masood in Bellare.

SDPI urges the Police to not allow Bandh

Meanwhile, SDPI accused police of raiding homes and arresting innocent Muslim youth on Tuesday night in connection with the murder of Nettaru.

"Police instead of arresting those involved in the murder of Praveen have arrested innocents in order to please the BJP government," SDPI District Secretary Shakir Alake Majalu alleged.

SDPI urged police not to allow the Sangh Parivar to take out the procession. If any violence breaks out, the police should be held accountable, he demanded.