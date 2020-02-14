Sapthapadi Rathas to publicise mass marriage in districts: Kota Srinivas Poojary

As many as 100 ‘A’ grade temples, under the Muzrai department, across the state will simultaneously host mass marriages on April 26, Port, Fisheries and Endowment Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said.

“Actor Yash and writer Sudha Murthy, involved in the event as ambassadors, will be lending their voices to audio and visual clippings about the mass marriages,’’ Poojary said after launching ‘Sapthapadi Ratha’ at Kollur temple on Thursday.

Such ‘Rathas’ giving publicity about the mass marriages will be launched in different districts, he said.

There is a need to create awareness on mass marriages among the public, he stressed. Besides workshops will also be held in the districts to create

awareness.

He said organisers should seek help from all elected representatives, including MP and MLA, irrespective of their party affiliations.

Poojary said that there was no dearth of funds to organise the mass marriages. As envisaged the bridegroom will receive Rs 5,000 and the bride will receive Rs 10,000 to buy new clothes for the wedding. The bride will receive Rs 40,000 to buy Mangalasutra and bonds worth Rs 10,000 from the Revenue department. The couple from SC/ST communities will receive a bond worth Rs 50,000 from the Social Welfare department.

He said different religious heads and seers from mutts will take part in mass marriages.

Poojary said the couple keen on entering into wedlock through such mass marriages should submit an application to the temples.