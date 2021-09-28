Saumitra Kumar Haldar first full-time chief of Cauvery Authority

The Centre has appointed Saumitra Kumar Haldar as the full-time chairman of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

The government has appointed a full-time chairman, more than three years after the establishment of the CWMA.

Presently, Haldar is serving as the chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment for a period of five years from the date he takes charge. He will serve in the position from November 30, once he retires as the CWC chairman.

Since the setting up of the authority in June 2018, the Centre has been giving the post as additional charge to the CWC chairman.

Tamil Nadu had earlier approached the Supreme Court, urging for the appointment of a full-time chairman.

A degree holder in engineering from the government engineering college, Jabalpur, Haldar held various positions in the CWC.

He handled various inter-state matters such as coordination and management of resources of the Narmada river.

As the head of the CWMA, Haldar will have a casting vote in the event of a tie when a river water dispute arises.

The CWMA will meet frequently to monitor the release of water from upper riparian states to lower riparian states.

The authority will also have power to give approval when river basin states want to take up major water resources projects.

The main task of the authority is to monitor the implementation of the final award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal, modified by the Supreme Court.

