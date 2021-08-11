SC grants bail to ex-Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni

SC grants bail to ex-Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni in murder case

The previous B S Yeddyurappa government had on September 6, 2019, ordered the CBI probe

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 14:13 ist
Supporters gather for Ex-Minister Vinay Kulkarni. Credit: DH Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a plea for bail by Karnataka Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni in a case related to 2016 murder of a BJP worker in Dharwad.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ajay Rastogi provided relief to Kulkarni, who was arrested on November 5, 2020.

However, the court restrained Kulkarni from entering Dharwad and also directed him not to impede the process of investigation in the case.

Yogeshgouda Goudar, 26, a member of district Panchayat, was hacked to death on June 15, 2016, at his gym in Saptapur in Dharwad on being immobilised with chilli powder, thrown on his face. 

The victim's family members suspected the role of former Minister and Congress leader Kulkarni in the murder. 

The previous B S Yediyurappa government had on September 6, 2019, ordered the CBI probe, within a couple of months of assuming the charge. 

The top court had earlier on February 21, 2020, stayed the Karnataka High Court's order of November 21, 2019, that suspended the probe by the central agency into the matter. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Supreme Court
India News
Murder case
BJP
Congress
Vinay Kulkarni

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio

 