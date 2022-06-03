School uniforms latest on list of Covid wear and tear

The closure of several industries which manufacture school uniforms is one of the major reasons for the delay in supply this year

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Jun 03 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 03:46 ist
The demand for uniforms increased this year because children are coming to school after two years. Credit: AFP Photo

The school uniforms crisis has bothered government schools and private schools alike in the state this academic year. 

The surging prices and shortage of raw materials have compounded the problem.  

The demand for uniforms increased this year because children are coming to school after two years and have grown out of their old school uniforms.

Orders are being placed for at least two sets of uniforms. 

“Compared to pre-Covid times, the demand for uniforms has increased this year. Many children have gained weight in the last two years and the old uniforms don’t fit,” said a vendor who supplies uniforms to many private schools in Bengaluru. 

According to school managements, prices of uniforms this year have surged by 30% compared to pre-Covid times.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “The schools cannot make wearing uniforms compulsory till the vendors supply them.”

Manoj Bogase, managing director, Shinest Clothing, said, “Along with closure of industries due to lockdown, the hike in prices of fuel also contributed to the shortage of raw material, because the yarns that run using petrol and diesel stopped running the machines. This has created a shortage of fabrics in the market and it has become difficult to deliver orders on time.”   

