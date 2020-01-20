Schools to get copies of PM's 'Exam Warriors'

‘Exam Warriors,’ a book authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, translated to Kannada by Sahitya Prakashana, Hubballi, will be distributed to all government schools across the state.

Announcing this while watching the live telecast of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ by the prime minister in New Delhi on Monday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, “We are working out the logistics to supply copies of the book to schools. Each school will get one copy which will help and inspire students to crack board exams.” The minister was watching the live telecast of the programme at KLE School in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru, where over 500 students from government, aided and unaided schools too watched the telecast.