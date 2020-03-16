Section 144 (3) imposed to avoid local transmission of coronavirus

The district administration has imposed a ban on all religious congregation across the district to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has ordered Section 144 (3) of the Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973, near the religious places across the district, until further orders.

In a press conference at the DC’s office on Monday, Sankar said, “Unless there is public support, it is not easy to control the spread of Covid-19. In order to control the transmission, it has decided to impose a ban on cultural festivals, mass prasada distribution, religious festivals at religious places. However, routine puja is allowed, the DC said.

Even summer camps and mass marriages are cancelled. The DC appealed to the people to avoid mass gatherings near temples and urged them to avoid holy bath at Sangama in T Narasipur as part of ‘Yugadi’ festival. When asked about people gathering at supermarkets, the DC said that as grocery is an essential item, no ban is imposed on shops and super markets.

The DC suggested to maintain personal hygiene. “Use tissue paper or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, frequently wash of hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser. Avoid attending mass social gatherings. By protecting yourself you protect the community,” the DC said.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Additional Superintendent of Police P V Sneha were present.