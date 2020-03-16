Section 144 imposed to avoid spreading of coronavirus

Section 144 (3) imposed to avoid local transmission of coronavirus

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 16 2020, 21:47pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 05:36am ist
Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar

The district administration has imposed a ban on all religious congregation across the district to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar has ordered Section 144 (3) of the Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973, near the religious places across the district, until further orders.

In a press conference at the DC’s office on Monday, Sankar said, “Unless there is public support, it is not easy to control the spread of Covid-19. In order to control the transmission, it has decided to impose a ban on cultural festivals, mass prasada distribution, religious festivals at religious places. However, routine puja is allowed, the DC said.

Even summer camps and mass marriages are cancelled. The DC appealed to the people to avoid mass gatherings near temples and urged them to avoid holy bath at Sangama in T Narasipur as part of ‘Yugadi’ festival. When asked about people gathering at supermarkets, the DC said that as grocery is an essential item, no ban is imposed on shops and super markets.

The DC suggested to maintain personal hygiene. “Use tissue paper or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, frequently wash of hands with soap and water or hand sanitiser. Avoid attending mass social gatherings. By protecting yourself you protect the community,” the DC said. 

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Additional Superintendent of Police P V Sneha were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Karnataka
Mysuru
Section 144
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Among the clouds, in Bhutan...

Among the clouds, in Bhutan...

Coronavirus: All hands on deck, please

Coronavirus: All hands on deck, please

Sensex bleeds 10,000 points in 2 months

Sensex bleeds 10,000 points in 2 months

Indo-Pak nuclear war may lead to global famine: Study

Indo-Pak nuclear war may lead to global famine: Study

 