Police have upped security at the Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district following Raitha Sangha warning of laying siege to the dam on Friday.

The farmers, under the aegis of Raitha Sangha has been staging protest since a week demanding water from KRS dam to canals to save the standing crops.

The authorities have restricted the entry of tourists to the dam today. Vehicular traffic has been restricted around the dam as a precautionary measure.