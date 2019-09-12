Seek Centre’s nod for Dubare project: Karnataka HC

The expansion plans of state-owned Jungle Lodges and Resort (JLR) took a hit on Thursday when the Karnataka High Court directed the eco-tourism promoter to obtain approval from the Centre for its project in Dubare reserve forest near Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, as per the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

Hearing a petition by P S Mohan, a resident of Kushalnagar, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammed Nawaz directed the government to obtain approval for the JLR project from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The bench insisted that the state government (JLR) shall apply for the approval to run the eco-tourism activities in Dubare Reserve forest within a month, with the Centre under Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The bench posted the matter for hearing on October 23.

The petitioner had argued before the court that JLR was running eco-friendly activities in the reserve forest without obtaining permission from the Centre, which is unlawful.

The forest has been damaged due to activities of the JLR and the same shall be stopped immediately, he said.