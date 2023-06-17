Separate anti-conversion law not required: H C Mahadevappa

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said that a separate anti-conversion law is not required, because it is already clear in the Constitution that religion is one’s own choice and forceful conversion is not allowed.

“Also, there is already Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, which states that aged cows can be sacrificed. So, yet another law (Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020) is not required,” Mahadevappa said.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, on Saturday, Mahadevappa said, “Any law should be formed after elaborate discussion, debate and consultation and it should be in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. If the Constitution is followed, people will live in peace, with fraternity. There would be no conflicts related to caste or language. Congress never intervened in the constitutional provisions. Now, we are only striving to protect the constitutional rights of the people, upholding their dignity and self-respect, and ensuring they live in peace”.

Also Read | Anti-conversion law: Karnataka BJP warns of protests

When asked on people demanding non-veg food in Indira canteen he said, “People can get kabab (non veg) and have it there, but it wouldn’t be provided there”.

On confusion related to the head of family, he said, "National Food security act 2013, brought during UPA Government clearly defines who should be head of the family and 87 per cent of them are women," he said.

Responding to the allegations of BJP leaders that Karnataka would become a Muslim state during Congress regime Mahadevappa said, "When Mughals ruled India for 800 long years, it did not become a Muslim country. Now how can a state become Pakistan if a party leads a government for five years. It is a nation which lives with unity in diversity," he said.

On Pratap Simha's statement related to credits for various works, he said "Governance is a continuous process. Whoever does it must get credit. When work is visible, records are there answer for it."