Setting up of healthcare units for elderly in every Karnataka district hit by pandemic

Under the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE), 10-bedded full-fledged geriatric units were supposed to be set up in every district of the state. But so far, work has begun only in 13 districts while 17 others are waiting for land to be identified.

These were supposed to be elder-friendly dedicated facilities with trained human resources, equipment, consumables and drugs.

Elder-friendly restrooms, anti-slip surfaces, railings, adequate lighting, separate entry/exit points and a single-window facility for outpatients, admission, investigation, and drug delivery (to avoid standing in queue with the general public) are some of its features. In six districts while existing in-house wards are being renovated, units in seven other districts are under construction.

Dr Rangaswamy H V, Deputy Director, NPHCE, said, "At Davangere, Koppal, Raichur, Mandya and Chitradurga districts, the units are under construction. In Bangalore Urban district, the site has been identified. It is ready in Shivamogga's Shikaripur, and at Tumakuru and Kolar. BMCRI's 30-bedded regional geriatric centre has also been operational since May, 2017."

"In districts where existing wards will be renovated into geriatric units as per NPHCE guidelines, Rs 20 lakh is being provided for renovation. Rs 40 lakh will be provided for wards that require repurposing. Rs 80 lakh will be provided where construction has to be done from scratch. For example, at the new Chikkaballapur hospital, an existing ward will be renovated into this unit for elderly," he added.

Dr Srinivas, Joint Director, NPHCE, told DH, "Because of Covid, work is on only in 10 districts. In the rest of the 20 districts, approval is yet to come. For the past two years, we have been asking for it. But because of the Covid-19 pandemic, no new projects have been taken up. We could not physically inspect any sites to check the stage of construction.

"Five beds will be reserved for women while five beds will be reserved for men. Medical colleges are not interested in participating in national programmes as they're more inclined towards academics."

Treatment for typical ailments that the elderly suffer from like backaches, osteoarthritis, and physiotherapy will be provided in the district hospital premises. "Separate physician, staff nurse, physiotherapist and counsellors will man these units," he said.

On the bright side, Dr P G Girish, Director, Medical Education department, told DH, the 30-bedded regional geriatric centre at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) that was sanctioned a grant of Rs 5.85 crore has in 2020-2021 provided OPD services to 1,223 senior citizens and admitted 472 elderly.

"Out of Rs 5.85 crore, the state government released Rs 2.5 crore, out of which we utilised Rs 1.69 crore till March this year," he said.