Seven digital universities in state soon, announces Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the his government has resolved to set up seven digital universities across the state.

Speaking at a campaign meeting for the BJP candidates from North West Teachers and North West Graduates constituencies here, Bommai said, “Karnataka has a large pool of skilled manpower. Using it, the government will establish the digital varsities. The existing physical universities are reeling under administrative burden, where education has taken a backseat. Hence, there is a need for setting up of universities that would focus on quality education,” he felt.

The chief minister said the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will soon have a Centre of Excellence in Medical Research.

“The state government has built as many as 7,000 classrooms in the last one year. This apart, I have issued an order for building 6,000 smart classrooms,” he said.

The chief minister added that seven government engineering colleges are being upgraded as Karnataka Institute of Technology on the lines of IIT.