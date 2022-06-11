Seven digital universities in state soon, announces Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the his government has resolved to set up seven digital universities across the state.
Speaking at a campaign meeting for the BJP candidates from North West Teachers and North West Graduates constituencies here, Bommai said, “Karnataka has a large pool of skilled manpower. Using it, the government will establish the digital varsities. The existing physical universities are reeling under administrative burden, where education has taken a backseat. Hence, there is a need for setting up of universities that would focus on quality education,” he felt.
The chief minister said the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will soon have a Centre of Excellence in Medical Research.
“The state government has built as many as 7,000 classrooms in the last one year. This apart, I have issued an order for building 6,000 smart classrooms,” he said.
The chief minister added that seven government engineering colleges are being upgraded as Karnataka Institute of Technology on the lines of IIT.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Country's borders need healing, not conflict
Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?
What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers
Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index
Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming
Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol
Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe
'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis
Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan