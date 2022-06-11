7 digital universities in state soon, announces Bommai

Seven digital universities in state soon, announces Bommai

The chief minister said the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will soon have a Centre of Excellence in Medical Research

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 11 2022, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 04:27 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the his government has resolved to set up seven digital universities across the state.

Speaking at a campaign meeting for the BJP candidates from North West Teachers and North West Graduates constituencies here, Bommai said, “Karnataka has a large pool of skilled manpower. Using it, the government will establish the digital varsities. The existing physical universities are reeling under administrative burden, where education has taken a backseat. Hence, there is a need for setting up of universities that would focus on quality education,” he felt.

The chief minister said the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will soon have a Centre of Excellence in Medical Research.

“The state government has built as many as 7,000 classrooms in the last one year. This apart, I have issued an order for building 6,000 smart classrooms,” he said.

The chief minister added that seven government engineering colleges are being upgraded as Karnataka Institute of Technology on the lines of IIT.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
universities

What's Brewing

Country's borders need healing, not conflict

Country's borders need healing, not conflict

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers

What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers

Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index

Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

 