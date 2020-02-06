Shaheen school controversy: Police provide information to KSCPCR

Bidar: The Bidar district police have provided information to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) about a controversial play staged during the annual day at Shaheen Primary School here.

The Commission, based on complaints of parents, had sought a report from the police regarding presence of two constables during the visit of investigation officer.

"There is a provision in the law to record statements of children under criminal cases. The police haven't violated rights of the children during the investigation," SP Nagesh D L clarified.

Meanwhile, Child Welfare Committee has decided to draw attention of the Commission towards the daughter of a woman arrested.

"The girl is hurt after the arrest of her mother. She is worried as everybody is speaking to her about the incident. She repeatedly says that she wants to stay with her mother. Efforts are on to provide security to the girl," the committee president Kavita Hushare said.