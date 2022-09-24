Ramesh Arvind bags Shivarama Karanth award

Shivarama Karanth award for actor-director Ramesh Arvind

The award will be presented on the birth anniversary of Dr Shivarama Karanth on October 10

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 24 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2022, 22:13 ist

Popular film actor and director Ramesh Arvind has been chosen for this year's Dr Shivarama Karanth award.

The award is being presented to him considering his services at the national level as an actor, director and resource person, Anand C Kunder, president of the Shivarama Karanth foundation, told reporters at Kundapur on Saturday.

he said.

Kotathattu gram panchayat president Ashwini Dinesh, selection committee member U S Shenoy, Kannada and Culture department assistant director Poornima, and the foundation chief secretary Narendra Kumar Kota were among those present.

The earlier recipients of the Karanth award are Veerappa Moily, K Ramakrishna Hande, Ravi Belagere, Girish Kasaravalli, Jayashree, Mohan Alva, Salu Marada Thimmakka, Chittani Ramachandra Hegde, Jayanth Kaikini, Sadananda Suvarna, Dr B M Hegde, Prakash Rai, Sri Padre, Kavita Mishra, Dr S L Bairappa and Girish Bharadhwaj.

