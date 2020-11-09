Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar not on good terms: S T Somashekar

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Monday slammed Congress party leaders, saying "First, let them resolve their internal dispute."

Speaking to reporters, he also said that KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Oppostion Party Leader Siddaramaiah are not in good terms. "While Shivakumar wants Siddaramaiah to step down from his position, Siddaramaiah wants the KPCC leadership t o change.

"Congress party leaders are levelling charges against BJP and projecting change in Chief Minister position only to hide their lapses. There will be no new CM," he said.

Somashekar also said, that BJP candidates for RR Nagar and Sira bypolls would win. In RR Nagar, while 50% people voted for Munirathna's work, the other 50% voted for BJP.