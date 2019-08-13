Situation improves in flood-hit regions

Flood situation in catchment areas of Krishna, Bheema and Tungabhadra rivers in North Karnataka is slowing returning to normalcy with reduction in discharge of water on Tuesday.

Outflow from Basava Sagara dam at Narayanpur was reduced from 6.50 lakh cusec to 5.9 lakh cusec. The discharge came down to 95,000 cusec from 2.85 lakh cusec at the confluence of Krishna and Bheema rivers in Raichur. The discharge from Tunbabhadra reservoir was reduced from 2.25 lakh cusec.

Residents are returning to their houses in the catchment areas as water receded from fields and villages.

As a precautionary measures, residents of 36 villages in the catchment areas were shifted to relief centres. Residents of 13 villages are still at the relief centres.

The Raichur district administration has contin0ued relief centres in Lingsugur, Deodurga and Raichur taluks, besides identifying locations to start such centre at Manvi and Sindhanur taluks.

Rains lash Chitradurga

It rained for about three hours at Chitradurga town and surrounding areas on Tuesday evening. Drainages overflowed, while roads at Lakshmi Bazar and Doddapet were submerged in rain water.

The rainfall provided some respite as the town had not received rains in the last few weeks.