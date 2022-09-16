Smart City: Bengaluru reports low financial progress

Ranked 17th nationally, Bengaluru has recorded financial low progress under the Smart Cities, according to data tabled by the government in the Legislative Council on Friday.

Replying to the issue raised by MLC U B Venkatesh, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj provided a status report of the Smart Cities projects in the last seven years. The Smart Cities project is going on at seven cities in the state. In terms of financial progress, Tumakuru is ranked seventh, followed by Shivamogga (9), Belagavi (10). Hubballi-Dharwad is at 28 and Mangaluru is 31.

The total funds released so far for the Smart Cities project from the Union government is Rs 2,704 crore and Rs 2,900 crore from the state. Bengaluru received a total amount of Rs 755 crore so far for the project.