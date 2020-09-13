Soldier held with live bullet at Sambra K'taka airport

Soldier held with live bullet at Sambra airport in Karnataka

DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 13 2020, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 22:32 ist
The Marihal police in the city arrested a soldier and seized a live bullet of AK 47 rifle and a fired cartridge case of INSAS rifle from hit at Sambra airport here on Sunday.

The arrested has been identified as Nayak Subedar Arun Maruti Bhosle. The soldier was found carrying the live bullet and fired cartridge case during the frisking by Karnataka state industrial security force (KSISF) men, the police
said.

Bhosle has been handed over to the Maratha Light Infantry regimental centre station headquarter in the city.

