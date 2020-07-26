Sons arrested on charge of attempting to kill father

The Subrahmanya police arrested two persons on the charges of attempting to kill their father by mixing poison to the food, at Anjeri in Nalkooru village near Guthigaru.

According to the police, the arrested are Deviprasad (33) and Lokesh (35). The duo had attempted to murder their father Honnappa Naika Anjeri, by mixing poison to pork curry. When Honnappa Naik consumed it, he started vomiting and was shifted to hospital. Based on the complaint by Honnappa's wife Savitha, the police arrested the duo.

It was said that there was a property dispute between father and sons. The police have booked the duo under IPC Sections 307 and 34.